NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit led Metro police to recover more than 500 grams of marijuana and a stolen firearm Wednesday night, according to an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department observed Keonta Brown, 20, driving off in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, authorities said.

Detectives had knowledge that Brown was driving on a suspended license in the state of Tennessee, according to an arrest warrant.

Keonta Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The arrest documents stated detectives conducted surveillance on Brown until they initiated a traffic stop at Wedgewood and 8th Avenue South.

Metro police said Brown fled, first by car then by foot, before being placed into custody.

After the pursuit, Metro police said they found a bookbag believed to belong to Brown with 550 grams of weed and a gun inside.

Police said the serial number of the gun, a Glock 30, matches the serial number from a stolen gun in Goodlettsville.

Brown was charged with theft of a firearm, two counts of evading arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and dangerous felony weapon possession, according to officials.

He posted a $26,000 bond and was released on Thursday, Dec. 22.