Pursuit ends with crash in Whites Creek; 4 in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Four people were taken into custody after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed during a pursuit in Whites Creek early Friday morning.

The pursuit began when Hendersonville officers tried to stop the suspected vehicle and followed it into Davidson County.

Officers used spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which then crashed into Richard’s Café on Whites Creek Pike around 3 a.m.

Four occupants of the vehicle tried to run from the scene of the crash and were taken into custody by Hendersonville officers, according to Metro police. Officers are searching the area for a possible fifth suspect.

Police now searching for a 5th possible suspect near where pursuit involving stolen vehicle ended. More on @WKRN pic.twitter.com/imT44Vw4uL — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) November 1, 2019

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.