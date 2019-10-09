Pursuit across Nashville ends in crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A police pursuit that travelled across Nashville ended in a crash on Interstate 40 at the Wilson County line early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began near Division Street in Nashville around 4:20 a.m. Officers followed the truck through Edgehill from 12th Avenue South to Interstate 65 where they took the loop to I-440 and onto I-40 East.

The vehicle then travelled down I-40 East to the Wilson County line where the vehicle turned back onto the interstate, travelling east in the westbound lanes.

The truck crashed at mile marker 22 and the suspects have reportedly fled from the vehicle. The search is ongoing.

The suspects in the vehicle were reportedly fleeing from a robbery.

Our officers are assisting @MNPDNashville in the search of armed robbery suspects, who ran on foot from I-40E near county line, after a fleeing vehicle crashed. Residents should be aware of the search in the area of I-40, Central Pike, S New Hope Rd, & Chandler Rd area. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 9, 2019

No additional information was immediately released.

