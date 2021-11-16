Purse snatching at West End neighborhood market; Suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after a purse snatching was reported at a West End grocery store.

According to an arrest affidavit, it happened in the Produce Place parking lot on Murphy Road on Aug. 11, 2021.

Metro police reported as a woman got out of her car, Orville Lee Cox, 53, approached her and demanded her purse, which she refused to hand over. Officials said he then told her not to scream, but after she did, he then pushed her to the ground, grabbed the purse and ran. An off-duty officer reportedly attempted to catch Cox, but he got away and dropped the purse in the process.

Cox was arrested the following day in Trousdale County in a vehicle he allegedly stole. The victim identified him in a photo line-up.