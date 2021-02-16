Publix stores close early due to winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Publix stores will be changing their hours Tuesday due to the inclement weather conditions.

Per a release from Publix, the following stores will close at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 and will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. as conditions continue to be monitored.

Bellevue Center

7604 Highway 70 S.

Nashville, TN

Nippers Corner

15544 Old Hickory Blvd.

Nashville, TN

Publix at Harpeth Village

8028 Highway 100

Nashville, TN

Hill Center at Belle Meade

4324 Harding Pike

Nashville, TN

Hill Center at Nashville West

6614 Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN

The Crossings

2324 Lebanon Pike

Nashville, TN

Publix at Melrose

2223 8th Ave. S.

Nashville, TN

Capitol View

1010 Dr Martin L King Jr. Blvd.

Nashville, TN

Hill Center Greenwood

1111 Gallatin Ave.

Nashville, TN

Cool Springs Festival

8105 Moores Ln.

Brentwood, TN

Marketplace at Maryland Farms

101 Creekside Xing

Brentwood, TN

Concord Village

10638 Concord Rd.

Brentwood, TN

Sango Square

920 Hwy. 76

Clarksville, TN

Indian Lake Marketplace

110 Indian Lake Blvd.

Hendersonville, TN

Market at Victory Village

4175 Franklin Rd.

Murfreesboro, TN

Kensington Place Shopping Center

1731 S. Rutherford Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN

Publix at North Murfreesboro

3415 Memorial Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN

Greensboro Village

1483 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN

Caldwell Square

460 Long Hollow Pike

Goodlettsville, TN

Lebanon Center

1703 W Main St.

Lebanon, TN

Mt. Juliet Village

11207 Lebanon Rd.

Mount Juliet, TN

Providence Commons 665

S Mount Juliet Rd.

Mount Juliet, TN

Madison Street Commons

1771 Madison St.

Clarksville, TN

Shoppes at Peachers Mill

1490 Tiny Town Rd.

Clarksville, TN

Parkway Town Centre

661 President Pl.

Smyrna, TN

Harpeth Village

2020 Fieldstone Pkwy.

Franklin, TN

McKays Mill Village Center

1400 Liberty Pike

Franklin, TN

Franklin Marketplace

1021 Riverside Dr.

Franklin, TN

Berry Farms Town Center

5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd.

Franklin, TN

182 Oakwood Commons

4670 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, TN

The Shoppes at Eagle Point

1265 Interstate Dr.

Cookeville, TN

Mt. View Marketplace

3532 Murfreesboro Pike

Antioch, TN

Market at Salem Cove

2650 New Salem Hwy

Murfreesboro, TN

The Shops of Lee Village

1640 Lee Victory Pkwy.

Smyrna, TN

Northgate Mall

1600 N Jackson St.

Tullahoma, TN

Spring Hill Village

4935 Main St.

Spring Hill, TN

Bowie Commons

7014 City Center Way

Fairview, TN

Customers can click here for continuous updates on store hours.