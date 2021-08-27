Publix begins register campaign to support flood relief efforts in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Publix stores have started a campaign to raise money for victims of recent flooding at all Tennessee locations.

Donations can be made for any amount by adding to the total during the checkout process at the register. Any money donated will be channeled through the American Red Cross to help those impacted by recent flooding.

In times of need, our customers and associates trust us to provide a way for them to donate to help their neighbors. Our register donation campaign provides an easy and effective way to support those affected by this catastrophic flooding. We’re grateful to our customers and associates who give so generously to help their communities. Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens

Donations can be made by customers and associates. To learn more about how to volunteer or help victims of the deadly flooding in Tennessee, click here.