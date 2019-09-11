Publix asks customers not to open carry in their stores

One of the most popular supermarket chains in the southeast has joined the growing list of stores asking customers to not openly carry guns.

Publix Supermarket chain is making the request.

Last week Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, and Wegmans made similar announcements.

According to the Publix statement, the supermarket only wants law enforcement officials to carry their weapons.

Publix has more than 1200 stores in seven states in the southeast.

Of those, only Florida and South Carolina are not traditional open carry states.