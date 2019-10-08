Public’s help needed in Clarksville homicide investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is fighting for his life and investigators in Clarksville are asking for help from the public in determining exactly what happened to him.

On Sunday, Clarksville police said 18-year-old Antony Richardson was found around 5:30 p.m. with severe injuries on Britton Springs Road.

Richardson is not expected to survive his injuries and investigators want to know more about his activities prior to his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.