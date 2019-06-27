Public hearing scheduled for Music Row Vision Plan



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, a public hearing is scheduled to consider the adoption of the “Music Row Vision Plan”.

The 78-page report was recently revised and in it, the Metro Planning Department says its “call to action” to work between growth and preservation.

However, some are not convinced.

Pam Lewis, Founder and CEO of PLA Media, as well as the property owner of many buildings on Music Row, said that the plan needs some rehabbing.

“A high-rise building is not respectful of a 1920s, 1930s bungalow.”

Historic Nashville Vice President, Elizabeth Elkins, told News 2 that she is also disappointed with the vision plan.

“Fundamentally, the Music Row Vision Plan is a business plan,” said Elkins.

Metro Councilman, Freddie O’Connell looks at the plan, differently

“It shouldn’t be thought of as a purely preservation tool. This has been organized principally by the Metro Planning Department. Less so, Metro Historical Commission. Though they’ve had a seat at the table as well,” said O’Connell.

The public hearing starts at 4 p.m. in the Sonny West Conference Center in the Howard Office Building, 700 Second Avenue South.