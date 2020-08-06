Attorney: Baby Joe may still be alive

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The defense attorney for the father of Joe Clyde Daniels said Thursday Baby Joe may still be alive.

According to public defender Jake Lockert, two women believe they saw the boy at a gas station the day he went missing.

The women have a description of a man they believe he was with and the car the two were in.

Thursday afternoon, Lockert plans to hold a news conference about the new developments.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.