Public comments sought on revised Tennessee block grant plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials are seeking the public’s input on Tennessee’s revised plan requesting to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program, TennCare.

Block grant proposal comments can be submitted online through Dec. 27 with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

After an initial public comment period, Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration made changes to address concerns that the plan could compromise care for Tennessee’s most vulnerable low-income and disabled citizens.

Michele Johnson of the Tennessee Justice Center remains unconvinced the changes safeguard patients from cuts.

Federal officials are reviewing the $7.9 billion plan, which dangles the possibility of covering more people with potential savings.

If the parties negotiate a waiver agreement, state lawmakers get a vote. Legal challenges likely will follow.

