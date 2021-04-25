Protests continue over the weekend in Knoxville following the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Protests continued in Knoxville this weekend following the death of Anthony Thompson Jr. during an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday, April 12.
Dozens of protesters gathered at Hardy Park on Saturday to march through the streets of Knoxville.
Anthony Thompson Jr.’s family spoke ahead of Saturday’s march, encouraging people to protest peacefully in the city.
Saturday’s protests comes just two days after hundreds marched and drove through Knoxville.
