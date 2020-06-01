Protests continue in Murfreesboro after man’s arrest over the weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers tell News 2 that a man’s arrest over the weekend has prompted an additional protest on Monday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., protesters could be seen walking from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse off of Bridge Avenue to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizer Jaylen James said, “We had to let it be known that yesterday is not exactly what we wanted. We don’t hate police officers. I’m not anti-police but we need to look in their face and in their eyes – that this is not okay. You protect and serve us.”

James continued saying their protest was in regard to the arrest of Christian Fouche shortly after Sunday’s peaceful rally in Murfreesboro.

Fouche told News 2 he was planning to leave Sunday’s protest when the curfew went into place. He said as officers were trying to clear the area he was stepped on by horse from the Mounted Patrol at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Fouche said he was injured and shortly after, arrested, by a Murfreesboro Police officer.

Fouche and his attorney, Caleb Cassell, both have called into question why the arrest took place as Fouche was planning to leave, and he was injured by a deputy on horseback.

Cassell said his client was charged with violating the “state-mandated” curfew.

News 2 reached out to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and received this information,

“Deputies said Fouche appears to have fallen while the Mounted Patrol and other deputies were clearing people away after the curfew went into effect. Deputies checked and found he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court. He was also charged with violation of the state declared emergency order.”

