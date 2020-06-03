Protesters face off with Gallatin police, plead for end to injustice

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protests aren’t limited to the biggest metro areas, towns and cities across middle Tennessee are seeing demonstrations, united behind a similar cause.

Tuesday night, crowds in Gallatin chanted, “Black lives matter, black lives matter, black lives matter.”

Marching with made signs depicting their struggle, frustrated and armed with demands, protesters included adults and children of different races.

“Serve and protect, don’t hurt and neglect,” they shouted. “No justice no peace, no justice no peace!”

They assembled with purpose and peace, but in protest, determined and yet disgusted.

“I know we are all hurting, we are all feeling the same thing,” said the rally organizer. “But one thing we cannot do, we cannot, stoop below, we got to rise above.”

Gallatin police joined as well. Confronted with the cries of their community and the images they fear.

“This cannot continue, this cannot continue,” a demonstrator pleaded.

The chief of police took a knee, surrounded and eye to eye with the congregation, but on this night equally in search of solutions.

“Listen, you’re not happy obviously. All we can do is try to make it better,” said Gallatin Chief, Donald Bandy. “We need to work together, we don’t need to cuss each other, talk each other down until we can’t hear each other, we need to work together.”

There were hundreds of voices pleading for that resolution, weary but resilient and unwavering. No longer fixated on fear, instead focused on a future with permanent change.