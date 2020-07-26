Protester shot after car drives through Colorado crowd

(CNN) — A speeding car drove through a ‘black lives matter’ protest in Colorado.

This happened Saturday in Aurora, where people were walking on interstate 225… Protesting the death of Elijah McClain.

During this time, according to police, a protester fired a gun, striking at least one other protester.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Aurora police caught the vehicle and took the driver and a passenger into custody.

Police said there are no reports that anyone was actually hurt by the vehicle.

This is a developing story.