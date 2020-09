BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A protester was struck by a pickup truck in the Niagara Square area of Buffalo, New York Wednesday evening, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The protester was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was then pulled over.

Brandan-Moses Bonner was at the scene and got video of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.