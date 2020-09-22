Protect Tennessee trees, don’t move firewood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the time of year when many Middle Tennesseans start stocking up on firewood. But what you may not know, is that there are some strict guidelines for the movement of firewood. And if you were thinking about moving firewood across county lines, think again.

According to Tim R. Phelps, Communications & Outreach Unit Leader, Tennessee Division of Forestry, “Firewood has funguses and insects that live off and under the bark and when you take a diseased or infected piece of firewood from one area to the next, you’re basically introducing that pest to a new region.”

One beetle in particular that arrived in Tennessee in 2010 spreads easily through firewood. Right now, 65 counties are under quarantine for the Emerald Ash Borer, which resides right underneath the bark of the tree.

Phelps recommended either using local firewood or firewood that has been heat-treated.

“Most bundles of firewood that you find packaged at convenience stores, big box stores, gas stations are bundled in plastic wrapping that have a certificate or seal on it that says it’s free of pests. That’s a good seal to look out for this time of year.”

There are also online resources for finding firewood. At firewoodscout.org, you can enter your destination zip code and it will show you a map of where you can get certified heat-treated firewood.

To learn more about the pests and diseases that impact our forests, you can go to protecttnforests.org. Another online resource to check out, dontmovefirewood.org.

