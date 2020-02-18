1  of  2
Breaking News
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Tennessee prison escapee indicted for murder, rape of TDOC administrator Police: Man shot in leg runs to Antioch buffet for help

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Tennessee prison escapee indicted for murder, rape of TDOC administrator

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) – State prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty in the trial of a Tennessee convict charged with killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor. Lauderdale County district attorney Mark Davidson said Tuesday that he has filed a notice of intent to seek death if Curtis Ray Watson is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of longtime Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson.

Watson has been indicted on 15 counts including premeditated murder and rape. He hasn’t entered a plea in the case. Judge Joe Walker set an Oct. 26 trial date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar