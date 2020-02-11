Proposed bill would create statewide public registry for repeat DUI offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sex offenders have to be listed on a state registry, and next could be drunk drivers in Tennessee.

The bill was sponsored by State Representative Glen Casda and Senator Todd Gardenhire and will be debated by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I think this is very important and it would be very helpful in identifying those repeat, DUI offenders,” said Representative Casada

The bill would create a public DUI registry that lists any person convicted of two or more DUIs.

“DUI is epidemic in the state, it takes too many lives – too many innocent lives – and this is going to be a tool to try and address that and stop it,” said Casada

The bill also has provisions that allow a person’s name to be removed from the list if they’re not charged with drinking and driving later on.

Casada added that the registry could help courts share information and create accountability.

“I truly expect our communities to get engaged and put a little pressure on those individuals that are doing this.”

Casada told News 2 that he’s working on some additional changes for the bill.