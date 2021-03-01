Proposed bill aims to cut down on catalytic converter thefts in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A proposed bill in Tennessee aims to stop thieves from stealing catalytic converters.

SB 1612 would require businesses that buy or sell used car parts to keep permanent records of transactions involving unattached catalytic converters.

Some of those businesses would have to register with local police, according to the bill’s summary.

Other used auto parts will require records as well.

“Any person, firm, corporation, or entity engaged in the business of buying or selling used automobile parts shall keep permanent records of transactions of buying or selling engines, transmissions, vehicle bodies, chassis, doors, deck lids, front end clips (fenders and grill), seats, differentials, tires and wheels, steering wheels, unattached catalytic converters, automobile radios and automobile tape players, and bumpers,” the bill reads.

The records kept by businesses must identify and provide the address and driver’s license number of both the buyer and seller, along with a description of what was sold.

Those records are required to be kept for three years after the transaction and would have to be available to all law enforcement. Authorities would be able to inspect those records at “any reasonable time during business hours without prior notice or the necessity of obtaining a search warrant.”

The senate bill was filed for introduction on February 11, 2021. Its companion bill in the Tennessee House of Representatives was filed one day earlier.

The legislation has been referred to the State Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta), representing District 15, sponsored the senate bill. District 15 includes Cumberland, Jackson, Overton, Bledsoe, Putnam, and White Counties.

Representative John Gillespie (R-Memphis), representing the District 97 part of Shelby County, sponsored the companion bill in the house.

You can read the full proposed bill below: