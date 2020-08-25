Proposal to rename portion of Fifth Avenue after Rep. John Lewis to be heard by committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A proposal to rename a stretch of Fifth Avenue through downtown Nashville after the late Congressman John Lewis will be heard by a special committee Tuesday night.

Rep. Lewis passed away last month. He was a college student in Nashville at American Baptist College and became an inspirational figure in the civil rights movement.

The historic Woolworth Building, where Lewis led sit-ins, is located on Fifth Avenue.

The meeting will be attended by committee members only though it will be recorded and made available on the Metro site. Public meetings will be held at a later date.

Nashville has recently renamed stretches of roads after Rosa L. Parks and Dr. Marting Luther King, Jr.