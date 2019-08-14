Project delay for safety features at Warren County intersection

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The deadline to repair a dangerous intersection has come and gone without a fix.

Community leaders in Warren County told News 2 that they had been given the deadline of June 30 for installation of flashing beacons at the intersections: Old Rock Island Road and Highway 70 South; Rock Island Road and Highway 70 South.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed to News 2 that the project should be done by mid-September.

The spokeswoman added that the contractor, NABCO Electric Company, is waiting for the necessary poles to be manufactured for the project.

Of the delay, Warren County Commissioner Blaine Wilcher said, “it’s not going to be done for all the campers that will camp down there at Rock Island State Park.”

Wilcher said he and others had been advocating for safety features to be installed for the past few years. Warren County Constable, Jason Dodson, said he’s been advocating for at least the past six.

The most recent death at the intersection was in 2018, a man was killed when a driver hit an ambulance.

Chief Jeff Matheny of the Campaign Rock Island Volunteer Fire Department, has responded to almost every crash at the intersection.

He said he and others have fear for who could be the next victim.

“This intersection is more or less like a ticking time bomb. When we arrive on scene we really don’t know what we’re getting into,” said Chief Matheny.

TDOT shared with News 2 that the contractor, NABCO, “plans to pour the concrete footers for the poles prior to delivery, which will allow the concrete plenty of time to cure and enable the contractor to begin installing the poles as soon as they arrive.”