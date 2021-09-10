Procession carries Staff Sgt. Knauss through heart of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plane carrying the body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss arrived at the McGhee Tyson Airport. A convoy escorted him through the heart of Knoxville to Mynatt Funeral Home in the Halls community.

The motorcade traveled north from Alcoa Highway to Interstate 275 East, then on to I-75 North to Emory Road. The procession continued on to Emory Road toward the funeral home.

Drivers and motorists on the roads of the procession route pulled over to the right to allow the escort to go through. Others who wanted to show their support, parked and waved American flags near Sevier Heights Baptist and Green Acres Flea Market on Alcoa Highway.

On Saturday, there will be a public memorial service at Gibbs High School.