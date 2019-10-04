Private jet lands on service road instead of runway in Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
blue lights police generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are responding to Signature Airfield at Nashville International Airport after a private jet failed to land on the runway.

Officials confirmed to News 2 that a private jet was trying to land at Signature Airfield around 4:45 p.m. when it missed the runway and landed on the service road instead.

The plane was intact and there was no damage. Crews are preparing to tow it away.

BNA Airport police are on the scene and the FAA will be investigating.

No other information was released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar