Prison corrections officer in Trousdale County arrested carrying drugs

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A CoreCivic corrections officer is under investigation after he was on his way to the prison in Trousdale County with drugs on his person.

It happened Saturday night after a corrections officer on his way to the prison in Hartsville got pulled over for a DUI in Westmoreland.

News 2 obtained body cam of the stop. On the recording, Westmoreland officers stop Joseph Blayde Jr. and are seen talking to him.

Officer: Do me a favor. Step out of the car for a minute, I need to take a look at your eyeballs.

When the 32-year-old corrections officer protested, the officer made the following statement.

Officer: Listen, if I am going to let you get back on the road and drive, I have to make sure you are sober.

The officer examined the driver’s eyes and then made another statement.

Officer: You might not be drunk, but you are intoxicated. What did you take?

Blayde: Nothing.

Officer: Nothing?

Blayde was wearing his corrections uniform as he told police he doesn’t doesn’t drink or smoke.

Blayde: I swear on my granddaddy, I don’t drink or smoke. I don’t do none of that.

Officer: Did you take any prescription medication?

Blayde: No, all I maybe took was an Advil. I don’t do no drugs sir.

Body cam then shows Blayde performing poorly on his field sobriety tests and police arrest him for DUI.

Blayde: But I’m not drunk though, bro!

Captain Ray Amalfitano says, “He failed miserably.”

Things go from bad to worse for the corrections officer once he got to the Sumner County Jail. This is where an X-ray machine detects an anomaly.

That’s when investigators said they found 8.6 ounces of pot, wrapped in electrical tape secured to Blayde’s private area.

According to CoreCivic, Blayde started his job on November 16, 2020.

Capt. Ray Amalfitano said, “What comes to mind is, you are in that profession, and held to a higher standard, and what do you even have that on you for? Are you trying to get that smuggled in, to get it to people locked up on the inside?”

CoreCivic issued the following statement:

CoreCivic has a zero tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities.

The incident was immediately reported to our partners at the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the Office of Investigation and Compliance (OIC) is investigating the circumstance of his arrest. CoreCivic

Officials with CoreCivic confirmed that Joseph Blayde Jr. is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Jail officials confirm Blayde Jr. is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

He is due in court on April 20th.