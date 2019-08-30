Price mix-up draws crowds to Wisconsin gas station

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. (WFRV) — A Brookfield, Wisconsin gas station drew a large crowd Tuesday after a clerk put the wrong price up for some gas.

The closing clerk put the wrong price for midgrade – instead of $2.89 a gallon, the price was set to $0.28 a gallon.

Word spread quickly and over 100 filled up their tanks at the lower price.

The business owners were notified and quickly fixed the mistake, but not before losing over $3,500 overall in revenue.

Prices have been fixed and business at the gas station has picked up, thanks to the mess-up.