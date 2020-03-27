Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream the briefing live right here.

The United States leads the world in total number of active coronavirus cases with over 97,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Over 1,200 have died in the U.S.

Earlier Friday, the President signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package after it was approved by the House.

