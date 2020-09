BALTIMORE, MD. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning regarding the current violence and crime in the city of Baltimore.

Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. She works sooo hard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The President encouraged the people of Baltimore to elect Kimberly Klacik to Congress, stating she would be economic strength back to the community.

President Trump went on to say he would help turn Baltimore around. He said crime would go down and money and jobs would pour in.

….fix it, and fast. The current recipient has no chance, and won’t even try. As I have often said, Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE! Kimberly is fully Endorsed by me, something I do not do lightly. Take advantage of it and MAKE BALTIMORE GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

