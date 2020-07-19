President Trump offers condolences to Hazel Daniels, wife of late country star Charlie Daniels

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump sent Hazel Daniels, the wife of late country star Charlie Daniels, a letter of support.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died July 6, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

President Trump sent his condolences in a letter to Hazel Daniels on July 17, 2020.

Dear Hazel,

I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences.

Charlie will forever be remembered as a true American patriot, and his contributions to country music will be celebrated for generations. He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed.

During this difficult time, the First Lady and I send our prayers to you, your family, and all who loved Charlie. May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans.

President Donald Trump