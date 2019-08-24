President Trump in France for G-7 summit

BIARRITZ, France (AP) – President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to have lunch before the official start of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz – and amid fresh trade tensions between the two allies.
The Elysee presidential palace confirms that the two leaders will dine outside the Hotel du Palais after Trump arrived in the seaside resort town for the summit of the world’s richest democracies.
On Friday, Trump threatened to place tariffs on French wine imports to the U.S. over France’s digital services tax.
Before Trump landed in France, the European Council’s president, Donald Tusk, promised European Union action if the U.S. followed through on the wine tariffs.