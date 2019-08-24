President Trump in France for G-7 summit

In this Aug. 21, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, as he returns from Louisville, Ky. A new poll finds about 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s overall job performance. The poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds some support for the president’s handling of the U.S. economy, but it gives him weak marks on other major issues. Just 36% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, and 62% disapprove. Among Republicans, nearly 8 in 10 approve of his overall job performance. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BIARRITZ, France (AP) – President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to have lunch before the official start of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz – and amid fresh trade tensions between the two allies.

The Elysee presidential palace confirms that the two leaders will dine outside the Hotel du Palais after Trump arrived in the seaside resort town for the summit of the world’s richest democracies.

On Friday, Trump threatened to place tariffs on French wine imports to the U.S. over France’s digital services tax.

Before Trump landed in France, the European Council’s president, Donald Tusk, promised European Union action if the U.S. followed through on the wine tariffs.