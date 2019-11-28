Live Now
President Trump in Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

President Donald Trump speaks at a dining facility during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops on Thursday at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) [ALEX BRANDON | AP]

(AP)–President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.

Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground.

The visit comes more than two months after President Trump broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people.

That included an American solider.

The President and First Lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.

