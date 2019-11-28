President Trump in Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

(AP)–President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.
Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground.
The visit comes more than two months after President Trump broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people.
That included an American solider.
The President and First Lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night.
Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.