President Trump goes on clemency spree

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago as his wife, Patti, wipes away tears a day before reporting to prison after his conviction on corruption charges. President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of Blagojevich. The 63-year-old Democrat is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

WASHINGTON (AP)— President Donald Trump has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, among others.

In addition to Blagojevich, Trump pardoned former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, who served three years for tax fraud, and and financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws.

Trump also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal. And Trump pardoned, among others, a technology entrepreneur who accessed a computer without authorization, a construction company owner who underpaid his taxes; and an author who served a six-month home sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.