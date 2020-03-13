WASHINGTON(NEXSTAR) – President Trump declared a national emergency Friday over the coronavirus pandemic that he said will free up $50 billion in direct relief to states.

The White House and Congress want to do even more for Americans, but negotiations over how to combat the side effects of the crisis have become just as dynamic as the virus itself.

“We were hoping to get a bill yesterday, then last night, then this morning,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-AL. “So to a great extent, the vast majority of us in the House of Representatives have no idea what’s being proposed.”

Byrne got more information later Friday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“To put families first,” Pelosi said during a brief statement outside of her office. “Today, we are passing a bill that does just that.”

Unable to reach an agreement with Republicans, Pelosi pushed forward the House Democrats’ legislation, which she said incorporates nearly everything the Trump Administration and Republicans are asking for.

“The three most important parts of this bill are: testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi said.

The legislation provides free coronavirus testing for anyone who shows symptoms, including the uninsured.

It also secures two weeks of paid sick leave, which so far is a sticking point for Republicans.

“One of the big problems here is are we going to make it permanent or temporary, and how are we going to pay for it,” Byrne said.

The Democrats’ bill also strengthens unemployment insurance for those who have temporarily lost their jobs and food aid for kids, seniors and foodbanks.

The Senate doesn’t plan to touch the legislation until next week, but Sen. John Boozman, R-AR, is ready to get something to President Trump as soon as possible.

“Whatever we need to keep families and communities safe,” Boozman said.