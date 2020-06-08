President of Nashville NAACP resigns ‘effective immediately’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Nashville branch of the NAACP has resigned “effective immediately,” according to a post on the organization’s social media accounts.

In a statement released early Monday morning, Keith Caldwell said his resignation came “as a result of a series of philosophical differences with the NAACP State Conference president.”

He added, “I will continue to labor in the vineyard in other capacities as we work to make justice a reality in community.”

Caldwell served nearly two years as president of the Nashville branch of the NAACP.