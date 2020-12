President-elect Joe Biden to deliver remarks Monday

President-elect Joe Biden announces Miguel Cardona as his nominee for Education Secretary at the Queen theatre on December 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Monday after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are briefed by their national security and foreign policy teams.

Biden is expected to speak from Wilmington, Delaware, at around 3:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public events scheduled for Monday, a day after he signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package that restored unemployment benefits for millions of Americans. Biden had called on Trump to sign the bill.

It remains unclear what the president-elect will address the American public about on Monday.

In his last public speech before the Christmas holiday, Biden praised Congress for passing the coronavirus relief bill, but promised that he will try to get a much larger aid package approved once he takes office next month.

Despite signing off on the measures, Trump had criticized the package and demanded an increase in direct stimulus payments to struggling Americans from $600 to $2,000.

“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child,” the president said in a statement.

Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate plan to bring Trump’s proposal to raise stimulus check amounts to $2,000 up for a vote this week. The House is anticipated to vote on the issue Monday evening.