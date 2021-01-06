WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden reacts to Washington D.C. protests

(WKRN) – “President Trump, step up.”

That was President-elect Joe Biden’s words to President Donald Trump as protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests come from the president’s supporters as the U.S. Congress was meeting at the Capitol, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking from Wilmington, DE, the president-elect opened his remarks saying, “Our democracy is under unprecedented assault.”

President Trump did not make any public appearances during the protests, prompting Biden to call on the president to go on national television to “defend his oath and defend the constitution, and put an end to this siege.”

Reports out of Washington, D.C. say at least one person was shot and that a police officer was taken to the hospital for injuries. Protesters were also able to make their way onto the Senate floor and the House Chambers, prompting security to draw their guns.

“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault….America is much better than what we are seeing today,” Biden said.

President Trump finally tweeted a taped video of him giving remarks on the protests. While still labeling the election as fraudulent, the president told his supporters to “go home and go home in peace.”