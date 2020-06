President Donald Trump smiles during his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Not only is it Flag Day, but it’s also President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday.

President Trump was born on this day in 1946, the same year that President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush were born as well.

The 45th President also bears the distinction of being the oldest person elected to the presidency.

