Prescription medications, narcotics stolen from local pharmacy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sheriff’s office is looking for information regarding a burglary at a pharmacy.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Medicine Shoppe on Highway 48 was broken into between 6 p.m. on September 25 and 6 a.m. on September 26.

Apparently, a person or persons forced their way through the front door. Officials say prescription medication, including narcotics were stolen. Additional property was also taken.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should call 931-648-0611 ext. 13411.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.