Preschoolers raise over $10K from hot cocoa stand for classmate battling brain cancer

REDDING, Calif. (CNN) – Some California pre-schoolers raised more than $10K to help a classmate battling brain cancer and they did by selling hot cocoa.

Doctors found a tennis-sized tumor in Jasper Mazzocco’s brain.

He is undergoing chemotherapy so doctors can operate.

Children and their families volunteered their time and supplies to hold the fundraiser near a trader joes and dick’s sporting goods in redding.

Some Starbucks employees stopped by to help run the stand and it was a hit and hundreds of people showed up to donate.

“It’s amazing, It’s wonderful to see how much people care for people they don’t know,” Teacher Jennifer Stephens said.

If you would like to help Jasper’s recovery click here.