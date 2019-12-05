Preparations underway for the 2019 Nashville Christmas Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Christmas Parade benefiting the Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital gets underway promptly at 8:30 am Saturday morning. TV coverage here on News 2 begins at 9:00 am.

This week, work has been underway on the floats.

Two companies designed and assembled the floats for this year’s parade, ExpoDesign out of Indianapolis, and the master of Mardi Gras floats Blaine Kern Studios out of New Orleans.

This year, paradegoers and TV viewers will enjoy entertainment from Radio Disney Country and Big Machine Recording Artist, Avenue Beat, Billy Gilman, Bianca Ryan, Farewell Angelina, Lucas Hoge, Francesca Battistelli, Ana Cristina Cash, The Swon Brothers, JT Hodges, “The Voice” Finalist Kirk Jay, Brett Kissel, Nolan Sotillo, Amber Leigh with the Wildhorse Saloon cast, Nashville Children’s Theater’s “I Can’t-Wait for Christmas” cast, Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, the cast of “Aladdin & His Winter Wish”, the General Jackson Showboat cast, Miss Tennessee Volunteer Kerri Arnold, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Payton May, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Parsons and Miss Nashville Addison Grace Hadley. Hayley Orrantia, a Radio Disney Country Artist and star of ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” will be representing Radio Disney Country as emcee at the parade. WKRN Anchors Nikki Burdine and Neil Orne and Meteorologist Jared Plushnick from “Good Morning Nashville” will serve as TV hosts for the parade. Lily Hensiek, a two-time cancer survivor and advocate, will be the parade’s 2019 Hometown Hero. In addition to these star-studded acts and inspirational heroes, the audience can expect giant inflatable balloons, custom floats, the world-famous Clydesdales and an appearance by the star of the show, Santa Claus.

The Clydesdales will make their way to Nashville the week of the parade and even stop by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to greet patients and families.

For more information, including the parade route see http://nashvillechristmasparade.com/