Preliminary trial set for man arrested for aiding teen who escaped Juvenile Detention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials tell News 2 that a man arrested for aiding a teen who escaped the Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville is heading to trial.

They say 21-year-old Majok Chol will have a full preliminary trial on Wednesday. Chol was arrested in early January as he was leaving a Thompson Lane barbershop.

Police said Chol was charged with helping Brandon Caruthers while he was on escape status from the Juvenile Detention Facility in downtown Nashville. They say he arranged for Caruthers to stay at an apartment on Arbor Crest Boulevard in Antioch, where Caruthers was arrested.