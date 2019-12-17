Preliminary hearing set for ‘brutal’ Madison murder suspect

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)–The time and date of the preliminary hearing is set for a Madison murder suspect.

Metro police said the body of Melissa “Missy” Hamilton was discovered naked with multiple stab wounds around 6:30 a.m. on December 4th at Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South near Neelys Bend Road.

Missy Hamilton

Police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Brian Conley in connection to Hamilton’s murder.

Conley’s preliminary hearing is set for December 18th at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.