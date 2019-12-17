Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  2
Closings
Houston County Schools Perry County Schools

Preliminary hearing set for ‘brutal’ Madison murder suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Conley

Brian Conley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)–The time and date of the preliminary hearing is set for a Madison murder suspect.

Metro police said the body of Melissa “Missy” Hamilton was discovered naked with multiple stab wounds around 6:30 a.m. on December 4th at Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South near Neelys Bend Road.

Missy Hamilton

Police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Brian Conley in connection to Hamilton’s murder.

Conley’s preliminary hearing is set for December 18th at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar