(WKRN) — From the National Weather Service in Nashville:

“Preliminary damage survey results from the team that went out today: We surveyed Wayne, Lewis, and into Maury Counties. The tornado likely continued into our CWA into Wayne County from Hardin County in Memphis’ CWA, but additional surveys are needed and will be conducted over the next few days. We found high-end EF2 damage with this tornado with estimated peak wind speeds of 130 mph, and this was evident in the Leatherwood area of Wayne County with structural and tree damage. Lots of tree damage was found in Wayne and Lewis Counties, with some additional structural damage in areas along the track also. There was no damage found from the tornado in Maury County, and the tornado likely dissipated in eastern Lewis County. More information will be finalized and released in the coming days.”