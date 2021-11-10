Pregnant mother accused of attempted first-degree murder says she is not guilty

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pregnant mother of three, accused of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse and neglect, said she is not guilty of the charges leveled against her.

Desteney Mitchell has been in the Maury County Jail since Thursday, November 4. That’s the day Columbia Police say the mother of three pulled a gun, threatened to kill a group of people and then opened fire.

From the Maury County Jail, News 2 asked the 23-year-old Nashville woman if she is guilty.

“No I am innocent,” Mitchell said, sitting in a jail pod.

“This is not true. It is not true at all,” she added, wiping away tears.

Wearing a striped jail uniform and pink handcuffs, Mitchell told News 2, she tries not to think about her three children — a 7-year-old girl and two little boys, ages 2 and 3.

“It makes me so emotional. I’ve never been a day without my babies,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been a mother since I’m 15. So, that is all I know how to be.”

On November 4, Columbia Police say Mitchell, now four and a half months pregnant, brought her two small children to a Columbia home.

Police say Mitchell got into an argument with the father of her unborn child and two women. That’s when police say Mitchell pulled a weapon, pointed it at the group, said, “I will F—— kill you!” and then allegedly fired multiple rounds at the group.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt and Mitchell drove away.

News 2 again asked Mitchell if she opened fire at the group.

“It is not accurate. Again, I won’t get too much into detail,” Mitchell said. “I’m not a person who would hurt another person. I wouldn’t hurt anybody or cause any trouble for anybody.”

Mitchell wouldn’t disclose much else but did tell News 2 there is surveillance footage that possibly shows some parts of the alleged altercation.

After leaving the house, Columbia Police put out a “Be on the Lookout” for Mitchell and the car she was driving.

Spring Hill spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a felony stop near Saturn Parkway.

Bodycam footage showed the officers pulling their weapons and taking tactical positions as Mitchell was placed under arrest.

That’s when officers found Mitchell’s two frightened boys in the back seat.

On body camera footage, you can hear officers try and console the frightened children who were crying for their mother.

Mitchell called it the worst day of her life.

“And they seen all those firearms pointed at me and they made me get out of my car and my babies started crying because their mother was leaving them and they didn’t know why,” Mitchell said.

The 23-year-old told News 2 she graduated from Antioch High School and then graduated from a Brentwood beauty school. She said she recently enrolled in an online course with the intentions of getting into the medical field.

Despite the tears and handcuffs, Mitchell thinks she will be exonerated and she still has a bright future with a nice house and fenced-in yard for her children.

“I am not the person they are making me out to be,” Mitchell said. “This is not who I am. I see myself very successful.”

Mitchell said her bond is set at $420,000. She said she will next be in court on November 17.

Mitchell told News 2 her three kids are currently being watched by her mother in Nashville.

Mitchell said she has never been in trouble before, but Metro Police tell News 2, she was arrested in June of 2018 for driving on a suspended license.