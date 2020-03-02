Preds take precautions to stay healthy with threat of illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With general health and avoiding all the illnesses going around right now – like the flu and coronavirus – those in the sports world are hyper-aware of germs.

The Nashville Predators provide the perfect example of the worst possible position to be in if you’re trying to avoid catching something.

The team spends more time with one another than they do their own families, they work their bodies to exhaustion, hockey pads aren’t known for their cleanliness and they travel all over North America.

Because of their unavoidable circumstances, it’s crucial they are on top of it when one player gets sick because it can wipe out the team before they know it.

“I think when you get sick you have to talk to the trainers and they get on it quick,” said Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro.

Last week, Pekka Rinne missed multiple games with an illness. When that happens, the trainers will bring out the fresh water bottles and make sure guys are only drinking out of their bottle.

“We’ve had a couple of guys go down, so definitely when we’re on the plane, we’ve got the hand sanitizer out and passing it around like crazy,” said Predators center Colton Sissons. “That’s big because some of us play cards and we’re passing all the same stuff, so we do do that.”

Portland Trailblazer’s CJ McCollum announced on Twitter he’s, “officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice,” due to the threat of the coronavirus in Oregon.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



Sincerely,



CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

There have been no signs of this locally, but other athletes could follow suit.