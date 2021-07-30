Preds prospect who came out as gay gets call of support from Elton John

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The day after Nashville Predators prospect, Luke Prokop became the first active NHL player to come out as gay, he was surprised to receive a call from Sir Elton John.

While Prokop did not delve into the details of the call, he said Elton wanted to offer his support and thank him for being brave.

That call came July 20, the day after Prokop made history, when he wrote on Twitter, “I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.”

“I may be new to the community, but I am eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so I could be more comfortable today,” he continued.

He ended his message with, “This is just the beginning of my journey and I am excited to see where it takes me, both in hockey and in life. Thank you!”

Prokop, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, was selected in the third round by the Preds in the 2020 NHL draft, ESPN reports.

He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Preds in December and played last season for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, where he was an alternate captain.