Predators gear up for the season with new faces and a gritty mindset

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are ready for the New Year, opening up training camp on Sunday, coming together for the first time in almost five months.

Things will be different this season, starting with training camp. The Predators will have no preseason games, jumping straight into the regular season in two weeks.

Predators centerman Ryan Johansen knows finding their focus early on is important.

“We know how important getting off to an early start is. It’s full steam ahead here at the start. Just doing the best we can feel good about our game and ourselves,” said Johansen.

John Hynes, who enters his first full season as the Predators head coach said while things will be different, his staff is confident in their plan for training camp.

“We need to make sure that our meetings and our practices are really focused, we have have a high execution level. I think we have a good format for our camp,” said Hynes.

Every game will matter with a 56-game schedule. Defenseman Ryan Ellis says there are plenty of challenges that come along with a shortened season, including staying healthy with COVID-19 still a concern.

“The challenge off the ice is the whole COVID-19 thing. We’re going to have to our best to stay and keep everyone safe around us, but those are things that will pop up and we’ll have to adjust on the fly,” said Ellis.

The focus for Predators general manager David Poile in the offseason was focusing on adding more ‘grit’ to the roster. They’ve done that, adding several new players. While this was once the identity of the Preds, Captain Roman Josi feels they got away from that mentality, but will find it again this season.

“That has to be our main goal, is to get back to that. It starts in camp and in practices, just working hard, being the hardest-working team and that will carry over to games,” said Josi.

The Predators open up the season on January 14th at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.