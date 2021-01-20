Predators focus on staying healthy during first road trip of the season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It didn’t take long for the Nashville Predators’ 2020-21 schedule to be altered a bit. Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes was postponed after the team announced that five players had been placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence list.

While that game will likely be rescheduled for sometime later this season, the Predators are now focused on moving forward, gearing up for their first road trip of the season.

The Preds have two goals as they head to Dallas, win and stay healthy.

Defenseman Mark Borowiecki told News 2’s Kayla Anderson in a Zoom interview on Wednesday that he has already had COVID-19, going on to share a strong message.

“Society as a whole needs to know that enough is enough when it comes to not taking this seriously. You aren’t just putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk. It’s one thing to think I’m going to be fine, but you don’t know the potential health risks to others,” said Borowiecki.

The Predators will travel to Dallas by plane and will stay in a hotel, so following protocols and taking extra precautions is something players are taking very seriously.

“It’s strange, like this whole thing. I’ll I can do and my teammates can do is control what we can control,” said Predators centerman Ryan Johansen.

Predators head coach John Hynes said they have done everything to ensure the safety of their players, taking all advice from their medical staff.

“I think our medical staff communicates with the players really well, so they were in contact with the players yesterday and eased their concerns with that and then we did have a meeting with the players. Our athletic trainer talked with the guys about what happened with Carolina and how these things can be avoided,” said Hynes.

Hynes added that no new players have been added to the COVID list.

The Predators will face Dallas on Friday and then again on Sunday. This will be the Stars first two games of the season, after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, changing up their season opener.