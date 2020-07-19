Predators continue training camp with Sunday scrimmage

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators wrapped up their first week of training camp on Sunday, and head coach John Hynes mixed things up a bit, splitting the team up into ‘Gold’ and ‘Navy Blue’ squads, holding an intersquad scrimmage.

“I’d say that the energy level and intensity level was good. There was physical contact and guys played hard, which is something we talked about,” said Hynes.

Most of this week has been focused on getting reacquainted with the ice and going over drills, and after Sunday’s scrimmage, players like Preds’ forward Calle Jarnkrok admit they still need some time to get used to that ‘game speed.’

“We’ve been working on everything right now, it’s just a matter of getting timing back and getting on the same page, but week have another week to go, so we have some time,” said Jarnkrok.

More time on the ice is always valuable, but Preds’ forward Austin Watson is also taking advantage of getting extra time in the meeting rooms, where he is breaking down video and continuing to learn Hynes’ systems.

“For me this time has been awesome. With the coaching change and coming in and out of the lineup, when we were playing, it was hard to get a rhythm. So it’s been nice to have this time to watch the video and understand the systems, said Watson. “We’ve added more battle and competition as we’ve gone on and that will be key to getting game ready to play hockey.”

Hynes plans to hold more scrimmage-like practices this upcoming week, emphasizing the fact it gives them a lot of information to work with, being able to break down game situations they like or live game action that needs fixing.

“We had a lot of good feedback and the intensity level was high. We have tomorrow off (Monday), but when we return Tuesday we’ll have some good information from the stuff we did with 5-on-5, 4-on-4 and special teams,” said Hynes.