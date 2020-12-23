Predators add forwards Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund, of Finland, plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are just weeks away from starting up a new, shortened season and now add two players to the roster.

The team signed free-agent forwards Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula to one-year contracts. Granlund’s is worth $3.75 million, while Haula’s is $1.75 million.

Granlund makes his return to Nashville after parting ways with the Predators at the end of September. He recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 63 games last season.

As for the newcomer, Haula, he scored 12 goals and added 12 assists last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. However, Haula’s best season came in 2017-18, when he had a career-high 29 goals and 26 assists for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Haula provides the Predators with some depth at forward, and while he isn’t considered to be a player who scores 30 goals in a season, he can do enough to help the the Preds make another playoff push.

The NHL season is set to start on January 13th formal training camps will begin January 3rd. There will be no preseason games.